FULL THROTTLE: Cheetham holds on to lead in state titles

TIGHT CORNERS: Action from the Short Course Road Racing state titles hosted by North Coast Road Racers at Mountainview Hillclimb Complex. INSET: Grafton racer Lee Cheetham competing in the Moto Lites. Sharon Mitchell

MOTORSPORT: Grafton privateer Lee Cheetham has maintained his stranglehold on the Short Course Road Racing State Championships as he leads the road race lites division after two rounds.

Cheetham, who is supported by Roches Hotel, was unstoppable at the Mountain View Hillclimb Complex at the weekend as he finished atop his division and just off the pace in the Open division.

But he was not the biggest winner on the day, with Gold Coast 17-year-old Nick Hallas taking out the Open event.

Hallas was competing in short course road racing for the first time, as he chased time on the bike ahead of his tilt at the upcoming Queensland super motard state championships at Proserpine next month.

Grafton's Lee Cheetham in action during the Short Course Road Racing state championships at Mountain View. Contributed

While the state titles might be on the wider and more friendly dirt tracks, Hallas said the state round at Mountain View was still the perfect preparation for the event.

"This is the first time I have done short course, it is really tight and technical and you need to get all of your lines spot on when you're racing,” Hallas said. "There is not a lot of room for error.

"It took me quite a while on the first day, but after lunch I really kicked it into gear.

"It really helps you get the basics of racing down, which then help with all racing.”

Gold Coast teenager Nick Hallas (left) took out the Open division at the second round of the Short Course Road Racing state championships. Matthew Elkerton

This is the first year of the Short Course state championships, which have made use of several go kart tracks around the NSW North Coast.

It creates for some hair-raising racing with large fields taking on the tight bends and short straights at more than 100 km/h.

"The track was awesome out there, the competition was run really smoothly and you got a heap of rides in as well, which was great. I really want to come back and attack this again next year,” Hallas said.

The final meeting of the State championship series will be hosted at Tamworth next month when series leaders will be crowned, and Hallas hopes he will be among the field of bikes on the start line.

"Hopefully I will be back down here to compete in the final round. It is a long way to travel, but I just have to see how I come out of the State titles on the dirt first,” he said.