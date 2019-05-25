Menu
Man arrested by police at Iluka Sports Ground
Crime

Full time called on unruly fan

TIM JARRETT
by
25th May 2019 2:57 PM

A 44-year-old man has been arrested at a junior soccer game after allegedly driving his car at police.

At 10.15am police were called to Iluka sports ground after an off-duty police officer saw a man harassing members of the public.

Witnesses said the man had been walking up and down the sideline yelling abuse at people.

Chief Inspector Shari Allison said when police attended they saw the man driving near the golf course and after trying to stop him, he continued to drive erratically and went back into the sports field.

"He made a number of attempts to drive at the police car and swerved at the last second." said Chief Inspector Allison.

Witnesses said play was stopped while the man was driving in the area and "it looked like he was going to try to drive onto the field."

After getting out of the car the man was tackled to the ground by police and members of the public.

Police confirmed the man had been charged with driving in a manner dangerous.

Grafton Daily Examiner

