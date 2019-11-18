Fullback ambitions contribute to Latrell’s Bondi exit

Latrell Mitchell has expressed his desire to play fullback. Picture: Kelly Barnes

Latrell Mitchell is likely to have played his final game for the Sydney Roosters after coach Trent Robinson declared the club needs to "move on" from their star centre.

Despite having one year left on his current deal with the NRL premiers, Mitchell is now destined for a move to the Wests Tigers or North Queensland.

Robinson on Monday explained how Mitchell expressed a desire to look at other opportunities during a meeting between the pair two weeks ago.

"There's a lot been said but Latrell's a good man and he's delivered for the Roosters, and he wants to explore his opportunities," Robinson told SEN.

"A lot's been written and we're happy for him to do that.

"It's just, we can't sit and wait for that to happen. We've got to move on as well."

Robinson believes the Kangaroos representative has ambitions to play in the No.1 jersey.

"I think he wants to play fullback. I think that's his desire," the three-times premiership-winning coach said.

"So he's going to go and explore the opportunities. It's as simple as that.

"There's no angst there. It's just he's out there looking at the moment."

Trent Robinson says the club must move on from their star centre. Picture: Brett Costello

The Tigers appear to be the frontrunners to land Mitchell's signature, with coach Michael Maguire and CEO Justin Pascoe recently visiting the 22-year-old in Taree.

Another key piece in the recruitment trip was Tigers head of football Adam Hartigan, who joined them from the Roosters in July.

Hartigan was on the coaching staff of the SG Ball team that featured Mitchell, who was man-of-the-match in their grand final win in 2014.

The game was played at the Tigers' spiritual home of Leichhardt Oval. Should the joint-venture land Mitchell, he'll arrive two years after the Tigers watched James Tedesco depart for the Roosters.

The Tigers have happily expressed their interest in Mitchell. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

Recently-appointed Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis made no secret of the club's pursuit of Mitchell.

"There's no point in being coy. We want Latrell at the Tigers next year. There's no doubt about that," Hagipantelis told The Big Sports Breakfast.

"He is a quality human being, a quality player on and off the field.

"The lines of communication with Latrell and his management have been opened.

"We would not be the only club that would be interested in a marquee player of Latrell's stature in the game."