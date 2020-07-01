FULLER POTENTIAL: Golf gun sinks opposition for June award

Hollie Fuller was the winner of the Grafton District Golf Club Weekend Ladies Championships. Photo: Grafton District Golf Club

GOLFERS have been enjoying a return to competition around the Clarence Valley and prolific Grafton junior Hollie Fuller has found herself at the top of the heap once again.

Hollie edged out the opposition to claim the Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Sportsperson of the Month for June after her efforts on the course last month.

Still just 14 years old, Fuller regularly competes at the top of Grafton District Golf Club competition, and last weekend took out the Ladies Weekend Championships in style.

Hollie Fuller was the winner of the Grafton District Golf Club Weekend Ladies Championships. Photo: Jeff Fuller

Playing off a five handicap, Fuller posted an impressive score against some very experienced opposition over the weekend in what could be her first and only attempt.

“This was her first attempt at this championship due to scheduling conflicts with Jack Newton (junior) events in the past and in the future,” Hollie’s father Jeff Fuller said.

“She stamped her mark on the event with an opening round of 75. After that she consolidated her lead and went on to win after three rounds of play.”

Fellow star in the making, Madeline McKee, finished runner up to Fuller as the juniors made their presence felt.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Fuller struggled towards the end of her push for the title.

“She began her final round shakily with a three-putt double bogey on the 10th. But after that she played the last 17 holes in 4-over par including birdies on the 18th and 2nd holes to record a 6 over 78 gross,” Jeff said.

“Her rounds of 75, 81 and 78 saw her finish 18 over for the 54 holes championship, a terrific effort.”

Following in her sister Courtney’s footsteps, golf is in the family’s blood.

“A few years ago her sister Courtney also won this event and both sisters have won the prestigious Grafton ladies May tournament, Hollie winning last year as a 13-year-old. Possibly its youngest ever winner,” Jeff said.

“Hollie has had a purple patch of form in recent weeks, recording many mid-70 rounds and almost having a par round, as she just missed a 7 foot birdie putt on the last hole in a recent competition that would have given her a 72 par round.

“Currently, she is one of only a handful of 14-year-old girls in the state to be have a Golflink handicap of 3.5 or better.”

Jeff said the competition did well to push Hollie over an entertaining weekend.

“The net event was closely fought out between Hannah Blundell, having her first go at golf championship play, and the very young Annalese McKee,” he said.

“With one round to go, there was only one shot separating the two junior girls with Janeen Roberts a further two shots back.

“During the course of the championship, Hannah recorded a staggering 12 under her handicap score of 60 net in the second round to be the net leader with one round to go.

“On the last day, Annalese finished with a consistent 73 net to win the day and win the Weekend Championship net overall.

“Hollie would like to thank the ladies committee for the presentation and Chrissy, Carol, Kate and Janeen for their sportsmanship and guidance over the championship.”

The Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Month will be announced on Thursday.