Fuller tees up for top tier tournament in Queensland

DRIVER'S SEAT: South Grafton High School's Hollie Fuller at the NSW All Schools Golf championships at Yamba Golf Club last month.

DRIVER'S SEAT: South Grafton High School's Hollie Fuller at the NSW All Schools Golf championships at Yamba Golf Club last month. Adam Hourigan

GOLF: Grafton golf talent Hollie Fuller has been in fine form as of late and her next test comes in the Katherine Kirk Classic to be played in Maroochydore from Sunday to Tuesday next week.

Hollie's father Jeff Fuller was excited for his daughter to compete in the prestigious event after a strong run of form in the Jack Newton Golf competition for 2019.

"It's great for her to get invited. It's the biggest girls tournament in Queensland.

"There will be about 91 girls with handicaps from plus-three up to 20,” Jeff said.

"She'll be playing against all the best girls in Queensland. She's down to 5.7 at the moment so she'll be very competitive.”

The 54-hole tournament has been separated into different age groups in the past but this year Hollie will partake in an older age group.

"She'll be playing in under-15s so it'll be hard for her this year but she'll give it a good go. She played last year and got her best score ever,” he said.

Hollie's success has stretched beyond the Jack Newton Golf competition after she received an invitation to the Fayde Junior Matchplay Championship in Sydney but she was unable to attend.

"It's a great achievement for her, it recognises top five girls in her age group in the state but unfortunately we couldn't get down there due to time restraints but it's great for her to get recognition, I thought it was brilliant,” he said.

Hollie will first take to Mullumbimby for the Junior Open as her and Grafton talent Madeline McKee have been making their mark on the greens.