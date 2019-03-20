Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A scene from Toy Story 4.
A scene from Toy Story 4.
Movies

Toy Story 4 full-length trailer drops

20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM

Disney Pixar have today released the first full-length trailer for the fourth instalment in the Toy Story series.

Soundtracked by the Beach Boys classic God Only Knows, the trailer gives fans a proper look at the newest character in the franchise, the lovably homemade toy 'Forky', who becomes the most important toy to Buzz and Woody's child owner Bonnie.

Woody tells the other toys that Forky must be protected at all costs - but, during a road trip, their new cutlery-based friend has an identity crisis and makes a bid for freedom, with Woody following in hot pursuit.

Meet Forky.
Meet Forky.

It's up to the rest of the toys to find them and return them to safety.

The full-length trailer comes after last November's teaser, which introduced fans to Forky mid-existential crisis: "I DON'T BELONG HERE!" he screamed.

Toy Story 4 is set for cinema release on June 21.

movies pixar toy story toy story 4

Top Stories

    Grafton man convicted on revenge porn offence

    premium_icon Grafton man convicted on revenge porn offence

    Crime A 50-YEAR-OLD man sent intimate images of his former girlfriend to her new partner in an act of revenge, Grafton Local Court has heard

    Zaffis to lock boards with former World title contender

    premium_icon Zaffis to lock boards with former World title contender

    Surfing ANGOURIE surfer through to second round of Sydney Pro.

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    'It shouldn't matter who pulled the trigger'

    'It shouldn't matter who pulled the trigger'

    News Former Grafton man speaks out about Christchurch shooting

    Pre-poll effort hot work for volunteers

    premium_icon Pre-poll effort hot work for volunteers

    Politics People look to ditch the queue and vote early