Fun and games at Big Playgroup Day

TODAY was for the kids when Grafton Playgroup hosted their annual Big Playgroup Day, much to the delight of the children and their parents who flocked to take part in the event.

While there were plenty of fun activities to keep the kids occupied, event co-ordinator Alice Granleese said it was also an opportunity for parents to network and socialise.

"Today is important because it allows people who don't normally come to playgroup to come and see what we're all about and to enjoy a day out and also let the parents know there's this support system here they can come to every week," she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I moved to Grafton two years ago and didn't know anyone. I was pregnant with my second child and didn't know anyone at all (in Grafton) and I came (to playgroup) and within four weeks I had a whole new group of friends and I'm still good friends with them now.

"If you have little children it's really important to reach out to other people so that you're able to share parenting tips and be there for each other on those bad days and celebrate the good days."

Ms Granleese said playgroup was a safe and fun learning place for children to learn basic social skills and help in their development.

"It's really important and it's a core essential item in a community because we don't want our children to grow up and not know how to socialise and play," she said.

"It's just a really fun place to be, we've got a great group of people here and today is all about showcasing what we do here at playgroup.

"Admittedly it's not like this every week, we don't' have a jumping castle or petting zoo every week but we do have awesome toys and the kids just love it, and it's a safe fenced area where they can run around and do whatever they want and be kids."