Fun day out for a special young lady

The colouring-in table proved very popular amongst Heidi, Stella and Even Vanleest, Hudson Daley-Hadi, Takara Smith, Tayla Syle and Fallon Smith. Jenna Thompson

FAMILY, friends and neighbours poured into the Yamba Golf Club yesterday to enjoy a fun day out for a very special person.

The man responsible for Day for Sasha, Lee Johns said the event was all about bringing the community together.

"The weather's been really good to us and we're seeing a good turnout," he said.

Mr Lee met Sasha's parents, Angela and Tim Berry, through netball and was also able to help them with the purchase of their property after moving to the Clarence Valley from Victoria.

"I just wanted to organise some more fun for her," he said.

More than 130 golfers, from the young to the young at heart, made it out onto the green early yesterday morning to play a round for Sasha while families had their fun at the range of activities on offer, from body art, a jumping castle, mini golf to the most popular attraction: colouring in.

However, there was a notable absence on the day. Sasha and her parents.

Last month, Sasha was hospitalised due to complications.

They had hoped to attend the Day for Sasha.

Fortunately, her two older sisters Zahri and Alani Berry were on hand to capture the moment for her.

"I've got my camera so I'm taking heaps of photos for her," Zahri said.

"She would have loved the mermaid painting.

"She simply loves mermaids so I made sure to take photos of it for her.

"And the Minions sponge-throwing stall.

"She has the same kind of humour as the Minions," Zahri said.

Zahri said she and Alani were thrilled to see the number of people throwing their support behind Sasha.

"It means a lot to us as a family," she said.

"It's really good to see everyone come together in one place."