Fun-filled extravaganza to support Clarence kids

FAMILY FUN: Head along this Friday to the Westlawn Public School fundraiser. SolStock

A FUN-filled extravaganza is coming to Westlawn Public School tomorrow to help raise funds for school resources.

P and C committee president Caryn Dunstan said there will be something for everyone at the fair, from plant stores to popcorn and educational displays by police and firefighters.

Each classroom has worked diligently on bringing a stall to life, with one class putting on a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course.

The fun-filled extravaganza is to raise funds, which will be used to provide the school with better resources.

"Not every child learns by sitting on a chair, so it can be better to have different forms of furniture,” Ms Dunstan said.

She said some furniture could provide a more "interactive” experience for students.

She thanked the community for their generous support of the event.

"People who can't come to the fair might send in cooking or send in cooking ingredients,” she said.

"It will be great to see lots of people there.”

Westlawn Public School's fair is on from 11-2pm tomorrow.