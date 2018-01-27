Fun, Games await volunteer Ros

SELECTED: Roslyn Hollis has been chosen to be a volunteer at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Jarrard Potter

WHILE athletes will be taking centre stage on the Gold Coast for this year's Commonwealth Games, thousands of volunteers will also be on hand to make sure the event is a success.

Among the 15,000 volunteers taking part at the Games will be Roslyn Hollis, who was chosen to be a spectator care support person in the first responder team at the Oxenford Studios venue, which will feature squash, boxing and table tennis action.

The registered nurse at Clarence Medical Centre said with more than 45,000 people from across the globe applying for the various volunteer roles, she was thrilled to be chosen.

"I saw the volunteer recruitment call through social media," she said.

"I had a friend in Sydney who volunteered for the Olympics in the medical crew and I saw how much she enjoyed it and what she got out of it, so I just thought why not do something different."

Ms Hollis said she was excited to be a part of the Games.

"It's going to be a great experience and a great opportunity for me," she said.

"It's an experience I might not get another opportunity to do as well.

"Just to be a part of it and get to meet all different people from all across Australia and the world will be awesome. To be a part of something on such a huge scale is exciting."