‘Fun police’ cloud future of Masterplan for pool

Going off the high tower at Grafton has been part of growing up in Grafton for 50 years or more.

THE “fun police “ have cast a cloud over the future of the Grafton Pool masterplan.

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley was astounded at the vote at Tuesday’s meeting, which he believes has halted establishing accurate costings for the estimated $18 million project.

A report to the meeting detailing costings recommended council allocate $600,000 for detailed design documentation in the 2020-21 Capital Works Program for the Grafton Pool masterplan.

Staff had trimmed this figure from an original $1.3 million allocation.

Cr Kingsley, alarmed at a recommendation not to include a diving pool in the plan, moved an amendment to Point 4 of the report recommendations so the costing for a dive pool could be included.

“There’s six pools in the project, two for kids and four lap pools,” he said.

RITE OF PASSAGE: Since the 1960s taking your first jump off the high tower at Grafton Pool has been a challenge for local youths.

“There’s nothing appealing for pre-teens, teens or people into the early 20s.

“We’re looking at a plan for an $18 million complex that has no appeal to whole sections of the community.

“All you can do is get wet.”

Cr Kingsley said lap pools were boring and unappealing to young pool users, who would vote with their wallets.

“In my view it’s setting the contractors up to fail,” he said.

“We’re being the fun police and taking away the fun for young people at the pool.”

Cr Kingsley said councillors need not worry about ratepayers money being spent.

“Council won’t be paying,” he said. “This project will be funded by state or federal government, I suspect at the next Federal election.”

Yesterday Cr Kingsley expanded on his views.

He noted the diving tower had been operating at the pool for decades without a record of causing serious injury.

“We have to mitigate against risk, but really the records show this is not an issue,” he said.

“You can’t mitigate against every risk. At some stage young people have to be able to test themselves and over time at Grafton, the high tower has been one of those tests.”

He was not sure what affect the vote would have on the masterplan.

“It’s a bit confusing, “ he said. “Without costings it’s left things up in the air.”

He said if the masterplan was not ready, then Clarence would miss out.

“Councillors were worried about the waste of $18 million expenditure,” he said. “We would never fund that. It would come from the state or federal governments, or both.

“If they’ve got the money, they’re going to ‘waste it’ here, or waste it somewhere else.”

In debate Cr Karen Toms opposed the amendment. She said $18 million was a lot of money and even $600,000 for documentation worried her.

Cr Andrew Baker doubted the project would ever be built. He predicted the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would mean major projects could be shelved for a long time.

Cr Richie Williamson also thought the plan might be a long way from fruition.

“I don’t think any of us on this council will see this project funded while we’re on council,” he said. “But we do need to have a vision set in place, otherwise we can be sure it will never happen.”