Grafton icon omitted from council master plan

RITE OF PASSAGE: Since the 1960s taking your first jump off the high tower at Grafton Pool has been a challenge for local youths.

RITE OF PASSAGE: Since the 1960s taking your first jump off the high tower at Grafton Pool has been a challenge for local youths.

NOT even the prospect of spending someone else's money could convince Clarence Valley Councillors to include a purpose-built dive pool in a master plan for a swimming pool complex.

A report to Tuesday's council meeting detailing costings of recommended council allocate $600,000 for detailed design documentation in the 2020-21 Capital Works Program for the Grafton Pool Masterplan.

Point 4 of the report recommendation said the design should not include a diving pool in the plan, due to the $1.75 million cost for it.

This irked deputy mayor, Cr Jason Kingsley, who moved to amend the report to remove the word "not", even though he thought he might be the "lone soldier" in the matter.

"There's six pools in the project, two for kids and four lap pools," he said.

"There's nothing appealing for pre-teens, teens or people into the early 20s.

"We're looking at a plan for $18 million complex that has no appeal to whole sections of the community. All you can do is get wet."

Cr Kingsley said laps pools were boring and unappealing to young pool users, who would vote with their wallets.

"In my view it's setting the contractors up to fail," he said.

"We're being the fun police and taking away the fun for young people coming to the pool."

Cr Kingsley said councillors need not worry about ratepayers money being spent.

"Council won't be paying," he said. "This project will be funded by state or federal government, I suspect at the next Federal election."

His stance provoked Cr Karen Toms to oppose his amendment. She said $18 million was a lot of money and even $600,000 for documentation worried her.

Cr Andrew Baker doubted the project would ever be built. He predicted the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would mean major projects could be shelved for a long time.

Cr Richie Williamson also thought the plan might be a long from coming to fruition.

"I don't think any of us on this council will see this project funded while we're on council," he said.

"But we do need to have a vision set in place, otherwise we can be sure it will never happen."

A full report on the outcome of the meeting will appear online and in The Daily Examiner.