Fun-raiser aims to chip away at $100,000 playground target

FUNTASTIC: Keegan Bylos, 6, and other Palmers Island Public school schoolmates are excited for their Family Fun Day this weekend. Adam Hourigan

FOR many, the $100,000 replacement cost to rebuild a playground blown over by a storm at Palmers Island Public School may have been too much to bear.

But for the parents of the 50 students at the school, they're willing to give it a red hot go.

The school will host the inaugural PIPS Family Fun Day this Saturday from 10am-3pm, and P&C president Belinda Novicky was confident of putting a dent into the massive total.

"We've stepped up to the plate, and with a bit of creativity, a can-do attitude, local business and community support, and some nostalgia thrown into the mix the school is all set to go,” she said.

"With funding limited, our parents are really committed to getting a new playground for the school and community and we have put in a lot of work to co-ordinate and host the Family Fun Day.”

The day will have food, a baked goods stall, more than 20 market stalls, jumping castle, obstacle course, giant slide and a Reptile Discovery Program as entertainment.

And if you think you're ready to be the next musical superstar, take up the busking challenge, with the major prize a recording experience sponsored by Heaven Recording Studio.

"We'll also have good old-fashioned carnival games like sack races, paper plane competitions, chocolate coin toss and bean bag throwing,” Ms Novicky said.

Businesses supporting the event include Clarence Coast Holidays Parks, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba, Chesterfield Australia Maclean, Spar Maclean and Captured by Carley. The Lions Club will provide their famous carousel and a barbecue.

There are two mega raffles with $500 of donated prizes on the day and entry is free.