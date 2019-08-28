Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNTASTIC: Keegan Bylos, 6, and other Palmers Island Public school schoolmates are excited for their Family Fun Day this weekend.
FUNTASTIC: Keegan Bylos, 6, and other Palmers Island Public school schoolmates are excited for their Family Fun Day this weekend. Adam Hourigan
News

Fun-raiser aims to chip away at $100,000 playground target

28th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR many, the $100,000 replacement cost to rebuild a playground blown over by a storm at Palmers Island Public School may have been too much to bear.

But for the parents of the 50 students at the school, they're willing to give it a red hot go.

The school will host the inaugural PIPS Family Fun Day this Saturday from 10am-3pm, and P&C president Belinda Novicky was confident of putting a dent into the massive total.

"We've stepped up to the plate, and with a bit of creativity, a can-do attitude, local business and community support, and some nostalgia thrown into the mix the school is all set to go,” she said.

"With funding limited, our parents are really committed to getting a new playground for the school and community and we have put in a lot of work to co-ordinate and host the Family Fun Day.”

The day will have food, a baked goods stall, more than 20 market stalls, jumping castle, obstacle course, giant slide and a Reptile Discovery Program as entertainment.

And if you think you're ready to be the next musical superstar, take up the busking challenge, with the major prize a recording experience sponsored by Heaven Recording Studio.

"We'll also have good old-fashioned carnival games like sack races, paper plane competitions, chocolate coin toss and bean bag throwing,” Ms Novicky said.

Businesses supporting the event include Clarence Coast Holidays Parks, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba, Chesterfield Australia Maclean, Spar Maclean and Captured by Carley. The Lions Club will provide their famous carousel and a barbecue.

There are two mega raffles with $500 of donated prizes on the day and entry is free.

family fun day fundraiser palmers island public school playground
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    News IT MAY look a twist of turns from the ground, but as you can from The Daily Examiner's exclusive overhead view - there's a lot going on. Here's the latest.

    Corrective Services deem Grafton jail 'obsolete'

    premium_icon Corrective Services deem Grafton jail 'obsolete'

    Crime Grafton closure was decision made with the head and not the heart

    McAuley White-knuckled after shock last-round loss

    premium_icon McAuley White-knuckled after shock last-round loss

    Hockey The undefeated side fell at the final hurdle on Saturday.

    Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    premium_icon Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    Music Some are calling for compensation, and comparing it to Fyre Festival