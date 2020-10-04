Fun times for all the family in Maclean this weekend

Stanley and Freddie Strange enjoying a day out at the Maclean Family Carnival at Maclean Showgrounds during the October long weekend.

Stanley and Freddie Strange enjoying a day out at the Maclean Family Carnival at Maclean Showgrounds during the October long weekend.

CORONAVIRUS pandemic public health order restrictions saw many October long weekend events cancelled or postponed this year, but for Northern Rivers Jumping Castles owner Jesse Flanagan that opened an opportunity to host his own event.

Maclean Showground hosted the first Maclean Family Carnival this weekend in a COVID safe environment, with plenty of open space for families to enjoy the weekend and have fun.

“I just couldn’t afford to have all this gear sitting in storage for six months, usually I would be busy hiring it out for different events but no-one is really willing to put something on,” Mr Flanagan said.

“I’m only a small local business too and like many I’ve been doing it tough, some people have think I’ve closed all together.”

With a “build it and they will come attitude” Mr Flanagan said if others weren’t willing to host an event, he would step up to the plate and do it himself.

The Maclean Family Carnival is just the first event in a series of carnivals set to take place in Grafton, Armidale, Casino and Lismore, and Mr Flanagan said he was confident he could build on the success of the first event held this weekend.

“We had about 600 people come through in two days which good, and everyone’s been having a ball,” he said.

“I think a lot of events and organisers have been put off by the requirements and the restrictions, and there’s quite a few of them, but now that we’ve done the first one, learnt how to do it safely it will be easier and we can build on that.”

