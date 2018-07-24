Fun times for juniors at York Cup and Kim Small Shield

FUTURE STARS: Grafton Silver finished equal first in Division A of the Kim Small Shield Under-11s competition at Tamworth over the weekend.

JUNIOR HOCKEY: The qualities of teamwork and sportsmanship were on show in Tamworth over the weekend when Grafton Hockey Association's boys and girls Under-11s teams took part in the York Cup and Kim Small Shield.

Almost 800 juniors took part in the Tamworth Hockey Association's event, and GHA representative committee's Damien Winters said the tournament was an opportunity for the boys and girls to learn new skills and gain experience in a representative environment.

"Everyone had a lot of fun, and it's a good weekend for the kids,” Winters said.

"It's not as serious as a state carnival but all the kids know if they're winning or losing but they get out there and have fun.

"For the future it gets them used to representative type hockey and then they know what they're going to get into in the years ahead.

"Tamworth every year is amazing, it has a really good atmosphere for the kids. They play shorter games, 18 minutes one way so it's flat out and they get a taste of what it's like to play against other rep teams and what they've got to do when it comes to getting picked in older age group rep teams.”

The Grafton Silver girls team finished the Kim Small Shield strong in Division A, coming a close second on goal difference. They were awarded he Barbara York Team Award for the team that best displays the philosophy of the York Cup and Kim Small Shield.

"The boys Division A team finished sixth out of ten, and the two girls teams in Division B and the one boys team in the York Cup in Division B all finished in the middle of the pack as well,” Winters said.

"There's a boy and girl of the carnival each year and Shaniqua Williams was the player of the carnival for the girls which was a fantastic effort.”