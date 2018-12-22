Fund-raiser to thank and help Mount Maurice firies

FIRED UP: The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade helped fight recent bushfires around Deepwater, Agnes Water and Mount Larcom.

AFTER battling out of control fires around the region for the last four months the members of the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade are definitely in need of a little R&R.

Fortunately, Harvey Road Tavern's Dan Delanti has worked out a way to thank them for their efforts and raise some much needed funds for the brigade at the same time.

"We're holding the Fiver for the Fire event tonight at the tavern," he said.

"It's free entry for active and volunteer emergency services people and five dollars for everyone else, but people can donate as much as they want.

"All the money raised will be going straight to the Mount Maurice Brigade."

Rural fire-fighting volunteer Darren Oakey said the event was a great idea as the last few months had 'been pretty full on.'

"We don't do it for praise," he said.

"We just want to give something back and to help our community."

"The Mount Maurice Brigade goes wherever we're needed, Stowe, Mount Larcom and Calliope.

"I did four days at Agnes Water and Deepwater and two of our crew were at the airbase filling up the water tanks of the planes and helicopter.

"Other's from the unit spent a week down there helping.

"There's still patrols going on now, in spite of the rain.

"They're looking for trees that are still burning."

FIRE UP: Darren Oakey in action during the recent fires.

Mr Oakey said one good thing about the recent fires was an increase in volunteers joining the brigade.

"We've had 20 people sign up so far, which has been great," he said.

"We're always looking for more people to put on the books so we're not using the same fire-fighters all the time."

Two brigade members will be collecting donations on the night.

"The money will be put to good use," Mr Oakey said.

"It all comes in handy.

"We'll put it to good use buying new fire fighting equipment, building a new shed and putting up a fence down the track.

The event kicks off at 7pm and entertainment is being provided by local band Seven Ten Split.

To learn more about the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade visit their Facebook page.