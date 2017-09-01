Funding boost for Valley's public reserves

COMMUNITY BENEFIT: Member for Clarence Chris with Grafton Showground and Recreation Trust president Rex Green and committee members Stuart Gerathy and Allan Sams.

GRAFTON Showground is one of the 10 public reserves in the Clarence electorate to share in almost $260,000 in funding for maintenance, pest and weed activities.

The Grafton Showground and Recreation Reserve Trust was granted $66,000 for an upgrade of the existing toilet and shower block and improvements to accessibility under the NSW Government's Public Reserves Management Fund Program.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the PRMFP funding provides financial support to maintain highly-valued community public assets.

"State-owned public reserves play an important role in our communities and the NSW Government is committed to ensuring these reserves continue to provide social and economic benefits to the people of NSW," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This funding will directly benefit our community, boost our economy and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life of our region.

"I'd particularly like to congratulate all of the hard-working Reserve Trust volunteers on the terrific job they do managing and maintaining our public assets right across NSW."

Reserve Trust Projects to receive funding

Bentley Public Hall: Paint interior of hall and exterior of shed$7083

Copmanhurst Recreation: Replace roof and various repairs to horse and cattle yards$17,027

Dirawong: Removal of weeds from nationally significant reserve$15,410

Dirawong: Annual maintenance of public facilities, upgrade of walking tracks, stabilisation and renovation of erosion$37,285

Glenreagh Public Recreation: Repairs, upgrade of electrical and water supply services$43,829

Grafton Showground & Recreation: Upgrade of existing toilet and shower block and improvements to accessibility$66,000

Wooloweyah Bush Fire Brigade: Construction of multi-purpose storage and stage extension to existing hall$12,155

Maclean Rainforest: Strategic control of invasive vines and other noxious weeds$8,140

Munns Creek Walking Track: Replacement of roofing material of rotunda$5027

Munns Creek Walking Track: Upgrade of footbridge structure to address safety concerns$26,221

Susan & Elizabeth Islands Recreation: Removal of invasive vine species and other weeds and planting of trees to form buffer$16,280

Tyndale Flood Refuge: Control of woody weeds along fences and access tracks and maintenance of cleared areas$2787