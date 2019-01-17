Menu
MOST WELCOME: Chris Gulaptis, Niomi Sands and Jim Simmons at the announcement of a $70,000 grant for the gallery. Kathryn Lewis
Grafton Gallery welcomes grant to encourage next generation

Kathryn Lewis
17th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
IF THERE'S a budding Picasso or two in the Clarence Valley, there's $70,000 of State Government money available to help them fill up their palettes.

Yesterday, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis' announcement revealed a $70,000 grant to encourage the "next Picasso" and support creative arts in the Valley.

Grafton Regional Gallery welcomed the grant from the NSW Government to encourage artists in the Valley.

Mr Gulaptis said the grant will go on to benefit local tourism and jobs.

"The creative arts are not just important for the heart and soul, but also a major contributor to the local economy," he said. "We want to develop them (artists) to a really high standard."

Gallery director Niomi Sands said the gallery was grateful for the grant that would help them continue to put on exciting and engaging exhibitions.

"People don't have to go to Sydney any more to see great art," she said.

The grant comes after a $7.6 million grant was announced in May last year for major redevelopment of the cultural precinct, setting the gallery up for a big year.

"This latest funding injection, while much smaller, is just as important so the gallery continues to thrive as a lively hub for creativity of all ages," Mr Gulaptis said.

Mayor Jim Simmons said it was fabulous to see another injection into the arts community from the local member.

