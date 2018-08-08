Funding for the help they need

WHEN the Westpac branch managers of Maclean and Grafton were given $1100 to present to a community group, they couldn't move past Headspace.

Headspace staff accept $1100 from Westpac Maclean and Grafton. Caitlan Charles

Opening earlier this year, the youth-based Mental Healthy facility has provided a new place for the youth of the Clarence Valley to gather and find the help they need.

Grafton branch manager Amanda Verhagen said they chose Headspace because it was helping the whole community in breaking down the stigma and improve facilities available for people to get help.

Headspace centre manager Jason Grimes said they were very appreciative of the donation and thanked the community for their ongoing support.