Funding for Yaegl country mapping

Yaegl people celebrate on Pilot Hill in Yamba, following a Native title hearing on August 31, 2017. Clair Morton

ABORIGINAL sites of significance will be mapped if Clarence Valley Council approve $50,000 to oversee Dr Ian Fox to work with the Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation.

The process will involved Dr Fox working with traditional owners to identify and map sites of significance that are not in the Aboriginal Heritage Information System, which is overseen by the Office of Environment and Heritage.

The maps will flag any areas where the Aboriginal community have interest but do not want the site identified on a public database.

The maps would be help by council, with release of any information subject to Yaegl approval.

The project could aid council into the future to ensure no key sites were damaged.

Cr Peter Ellem said at the Environment Planning and Community meeting that this was money well spent.

"Not only is it what the nation has asked for, they've nominated their preferred expert, but it may help avoid situations where scar trees are cut down in the future,” he said.

This comment comes after council was fined for removing a scar tree over the period of 2013 to 2016 which had cultural significance.

Cr Greg Clancy echoed Cr Ellem's words, saying this was an important thing for council to be involved in.

"The Yaegl people deserve all the assistance we can afford to give them,” he said.

The project will be funded 50/50 through the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust and the General Fund due to the mapping going across crown land and private land.

A decision will be made at the council meeting next week.