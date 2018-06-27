Funding increase for quad bike safety program

IN A bid to increase the safety of farmers at work, the NSW Government has increased its investment in its quad bike safety improvement program to continue for another 12 months.

The state-wide program offers two rebates, worth up to $1000 each, to replace your existing quad bike or have it fitted with safety equipment like roll bars, as well as free accredited quad bike training with Tocal College.

Since launching in July 2016, the program has also issued almost $1.6 million worth of quad bike safety rebates, resulting in a $21 million total investment from farmers in overall farm safety improvements and ensured more than 850 farmers and farm workers have completed accredited training, with funding for an additional 100 courses set aside in 2018/19.

Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair said the Government was committed to improving quad bike safety across NSW, with its investment in quad bike safety at a total of $3.7 million.

"We know quad bikes are an essential part of farming across NSW but we want to make sure we continue to find ways to reduce risk and save lives," Mr Blair said.

"It is only through Government, industry and farmers working together that we will reduce deaths and injuries from the use of quad bikes, and this funding will help do just that."