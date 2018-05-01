Funding needed to back up Gonski 2.0

Former Principal John Thornton and current principal Peter Hickey at the 150th Anniversary of South Grafton Public School on Saturday, October 21.

Former Principal John Thornton and current principal Peter Hickey at the 150th Anniversary of South Grafton Public School on Saturday, October 21. Caitlan Charles

A SOUTH Grafton school principal believes the Gonski 2.0 recommendations make sense but said the government needs to back them up with funding.

The latest incarnation of the Gonski Report recommends a list of initiatives including delivering a year's worth of growth in learning for every student every year with individual-based learning.

South Grafton Public School principal Peter Hickey said his school is already observing some of the recommendations but the government needs to ensure they give schools the funding to maintain and grow the programs already in place.

"At South Grafton Primary School we are already doing these things extremely well," he said. "To maintain the standards we are setting (we need to know) whether the funding will be put in place to support the inniatives we are putting in place."

Mr Hickey said a lot of the recommendations included in the updated report are not new but the funding for them will be key for the future of growth in schools.

In the Through Growth to Achievement (or Gonski 2.0) review, it was said that schooling should enrich lives.

However, the report details that academic performance Australia wide has declined since 2000 when compared to other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, with the report suggesting Australian schools are falling short of their full potential.

Major Recommendations: