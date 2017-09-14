23°
Funding to replace two more bridges in the Clarence Valley

The Lawrence bridge replacement is already reaping the benefits

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said two ageing wooden bridges in the Clarence Valley will be replaced under the latest round of the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Programme.

The two bridges in the Clarence Valley which will receive funding totalling almost $1 million are Endless Creek Bridge on Old Glen Innes and Pullalogalong Bridge on Coledale Road.

"This is a terrific outcome for the community," Mr Hogan said.

"These bridges are used by school buses, residents, tourists and are the "first mile" for farmers trying to get their produce to consumers.

"The replacement of these ageing wooden bridges with concrete structures will provide residents with safer and more reliable road access.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons welcomed today's announcement.

"It is great news and I appreciated the work done by our local member Kevin Hogan in getting this funding," he said.

"These bridges need work to make them safe for our community."

Clarence Valley Council will match the funding.

Grafton Daily Examiner
