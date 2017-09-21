Funding to stabilise carpark in Maclean

MONEY is set to be taken from the Maclean and Districts Improvements Reserve to help pay for the costs of the Argyle St carpark.

Despite soft soil conditions being identified as a risk to a third of the site at the corner of Clyde, Argyle and Movren Sts in Maclean, an increase in funding is now needed to cover the cost of excavating 700mm and spreading cobble across the entire site to stabilise the soft soil after two significant rain events.

This has increased the cost of the project by 29.8% from $870,431 to $1,129,515, with a contingency of $38,415.

Cr Toms asked general manager Ashley Lindsay why the risk of soft soils at the site was not planned for despite it being identified as a risk in the original report.

"Until you excavate the site, we weren't too sure how exactly soft the soil was,” Mr Lindsay said.

"What exacerbated the situation was when we excavated the site... we had two significant rain events, which made the soft soil softer.

"Really, I think that contributes to a lot of the additional costs we are now facing.”

In July, it was reported to council that significant costs had been incurred as a result of having to excavate 700mm and spread cobble on the entire site due to latent soft soil conditions.

Cr Andrew Baker said he was very comfortable with the changes as it was quite common to come across soft soil issues when building in Maclean.

"To me, this has been a risk management exercise, there was a general understanding that soft soils would have been encountered.”