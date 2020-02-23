Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teddy Bowles and Robyn Bale from Lower Kangaroo Creek joined in the fundraising efforts at the Jacaranda Hotel on Sunday.
Teddy Bowles and Robyn Bale from Lower Kangaroo Creek joined in the fundraising efforts at the Jacaranda Hotel on Sunday.
News

GALLERY: Raising a glass and some funds for Nymboida

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Jacaranda Hotel publicans Narelle and Craig Want first learned of the firestorm that swept through Nymboida late last year, they were determined to lend a hand.

"It was such a tragic thing to happen to such good people and we just wanted to help," Mrs Want said.

"We have patrons who come here all the time who have lost everything."

On Sunday, the Jacaranda Hotel hosted the Nymboida Bushfire Fundraiser which included auctions, raffles and prizes.

A number of bands, both local and from the Sydney area joined in to help out the cause.

"We have no idea how much we'll raise today, but I think every little bit helps," Mrs Want said.

Photos
View Gallery
clarence fires. nsw rfs fundraiser jacaranda hotel nymboida rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY TO GO: Your first look at Australia's largest jail

        premium_icon READY TO GO: Your first look at Australia's largest jail

        News The major building work are finished and you can see the finished product as well as the first staff training here

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        ‘We should drug the ibis and drive them out west’

        premium_icon ‘We should drug the ibis and drive them out west’

        Politics Drug the ibis population and drive them out west, a councillor says

        Dicky and the cap’ save face against resurgent Rebels

        premium_icon Dicky and the cap’ save face against resurgent Rebels

        Cricket It was far from smooth sailing for Harwood yesterday but the pair brought it back...