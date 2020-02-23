GALLERY: Raising a glass and some funds for Nymboida

Teddy Bowles and Robyn Bale from Lower Kangaroo Creek joined in the fundraising efforts at the Jacaranda Hotel on Sunday.

WHEN Jacaranda Hotel publicans Narelle and Craig Want first learned of the firestorm that swept through Nymboida late last year, they were determined to lend a hand.

"It was such a tragic thing to happen to such good people and we just wanted to help," Mrs Want said.

"We have patrons who come here all the time who have lost everything."

On Sunday, the Jacaranda Hotel hosted the Nymboida Bushfire Fundraiser which included auctions, raffles and prizes.

A number of bands, both local and from the Sydney area joined in to help out the cause.

"We have no idea how much we'll raise today, but I think every little bit helps," Mrs Want said.