Fundraiser for Tyirra's brain tumour fight

A HOSPITAL is no place for a child to be, but after being diagnosed with a brain tumour at four-years-old, Tyirra McGrady has been in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, facing ongoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

To help support Tyirra and her family with the ongoing costs of medical treatment and accommodation in Brisbane, a fundraiser will be held tomorrow night at Grafton District Golf Club from 7pm.

One of the organisers, Wendy Dalton, said it's heartbreaking to hear what Tyirra is going through.

"It's the saddest thing, and I can't even imagine how the family would be feeling, so we gathered together and thought we'd come together and do a fundraiser to support the family as much as we can," she said.

"We're hoping the community will get behind the fundraiser so we can end up with as much money as possible to help support the family."

The fundraiser is a dress up with a children's character theme, with photos taken from the event to be made into a photo album that will be sent to Tyirra and her family.

Ms Dalton said the night will be full of fun events and novelties, including a signed South Sydney Rabbitohs Auckland Nines jersey.

"I don't want to give too much away, but there will be a lot of great things happening," she said.

Cost is $20 per head which covers nibblies and participation in all the fun and games. All proceeds from the night will go to Tyirra and her family.