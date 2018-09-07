Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lilly Fahey will chop off her hair for cancer.
Lilly Fahey will chop off her hair for cancer. Caitlan Charles
News

FUNDRAISER: Get your wig on!

ebony stansfield
by
7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

PUT your favourite wig on and head to the Braunstone Wigging Out Fundraiser to raise funds for Wooli Camp Quality tomorrow.

The Wigging Out Fundraiser will be held at the Braunstone Community Hall It starts with a morning tea at 10am, then there will be a function from 4pm to 11.130pm.

The morning tea will have craft and cake stalls.

The afternoon events are all about pampering with stalls including massage, nail painting, hair styling, and crystal oracle reading.

After 8pm there will be games, raffles and entertainment by Big Al.

A bus will be be available to get to and from the event, with bookings essential.

The event is organised by Sharon Lentfer, Julie Donoghue, Steph Donoghue and Sue Boyle.

Ms Lentfersaid she was grateful to everyone who got behind the fundraiser, especially Busways, Addictive Hair and Beauty and Flowers by Bonnie.

Eight-year-old Lilly Fahey is raising funds for Variety the Kids Charity, and will have her hair cut off on the night to create a wig for a child in need.

Lilly said she wanted to do it for the children with cancer. You can donate to Lilly at hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/little-lilly-s-cut-for-cancer

braunstone camp quality fundraiser wooli
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    premium_icon Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    Politics A packet or reforms to ensure there is no repeat of the sub contractor payment chaos after the collapse of Ostwald Bros, has noted flaws in the proposal.

    • 7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    premium_icon WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    News Hang gliding pioneer set to be internationally recognised tomorrow

    • 7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    News Are you Clarence Valley's inaugural Volunteer of the Year?

    FUNDING RUSH: Football big winner with State grants

    premium_icon FUNDING RUSH: Football big winner with State grants

    Soccer NATIONALS announce more than $1.8 million for community.

    • 7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners