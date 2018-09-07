FUNDRAISER: Get your wig on!

Lilly Fahey will chop off her hair for cancer.

Lilly Fahey will chop off her hair for cancer. Caitlan Charles

PUT your favourite wig on and head to the Braunstone Wigging Out Fundraiser to raise funds for Wooli Camp Quality tomorrow.

The Wigging Out Fundraiser will be held at the Braunstone Community Hall It starts with a morning tea at 10am, then there will be a function from 4pm to 11.130pm.

The morning tea will have craft and cake stalls.

The afternoon events are all about pampering with stalls including massage, nail painting, hair styling, and crystal oracle reading.

After 8pm there will be games, raffles and entertainment by Big Al.

A bus will be be available to get to and from the event, with bookings essential.

The event is organised by Sharon Lentfer, Julie Donoghue, Steph Donoghue and Sue Boyle.

Ms Lentfersaid she was grateful to everyone who got behind the fundraiser, especially Busways, Addictive Hair and Beauty and Flowers by Bonnie.

Eight-year-old Lilly Fahey is raising funds for Variety the Kids Charity, and will have her hair cut off on the night to create a wig for a child in need.

Lilly said she wanted to do it for the children with cancer. You can donate to Lilly at hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/little-lilly-s-cut-for-cancer