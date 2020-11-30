Fundraiser launched to honour ‘angel’ after horror death

THREE young girls are without their little sister after her life was tragically cut short on Friday.

A fundraiser has been launched in the wake of Rylee Rose Black's death to support her family.

The chubby-cheeked three-year was found dead inside her mother's car after she was allegedly left inside the hot Toyota Prado for a prolonged period.

Rylee Rose Black (bottom right) with her biological father, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, and her sisters.

Police rushed to the Townsville University Hospital about 3pm on Friday after a nurse called police to report that a woman had arrived at the emergency department with a dead child.

The shocking death sent ripples through the Townsville community with people paying tribute to the blonde-haired child on social media.

Later that night, Rylee's mother Laura Black and her boyfriend Aaron Hill were charged over the death.

Both faced the Townsville Magistrates Court charged with manslaughter on Saturday.

A fundraiser was launched on GoFundMe today to support Rylee's biological father and sisters in the wake of her death.

Organiser Leona Boyle said "dear little Rylee Rose" left behind her "devoted and devastated father" and her three older sisters.

"No one should experience a loss like this," she said.

"We are seeking your support to help this loving family get through this tragic time.

"Heartfelt thanks for your donation and words of comfort at this time."

The page was started about 12pm today with a goal of $15,000.

Find the fundraiser by searching 'Honouring Rylee Rose' on Go Fund Me.

