Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.
News

Fundraiser to help Evans Head girl hit by car

Adam Daunt
9th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The local community has rallied around the family of the Evans Head girl who suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on January 3.

Eva, 7, was flown to the Queensland Children's hospital with serious injuries to her head and was in a coma for four days after the accident.

Leonie Bale, who created the Eva's Road to Recovery campaign, said on the page that the funds would help ease the financial burden the family is facing.

"I have set up this page for anyone who wants to help out with the family's stay while they have a lengthy hospital recovery ahead. Because a motor vehicle was involved they are unable to get government assistance for accommodation as it has to go through insurance which could take a very long time."

Find the GoFundMe page here.

READ MORE: Child injured in serious accident in Evans Head

child hit by car evans head northern rivers northern rivers community queensland childrens hospital
Lismore Northern Star

