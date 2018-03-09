Fundraising for STEM at Iluka P.S.

IT'S ONLY a bump in the road for Iluka Public School, being refused a grant for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths equipment, with principal Phillip Bradmore saying the school was determined to ensure students were learning for the future.

The Iluka community has come out in support of the small school to help it achieve its goals.

"We're had a few organisations come forward and offer help,” Mr Bradmore said.

Iluka Men's Shed is heading to the school soon to see how it can help and Iluka Rotary has also offered to help renovate a garage to ensure the students had a dedicated space to learn STEM.

Despite the setback, Mr Bradmore said the STEM program would go ahead.

"We're still doing it the low-tech way, but we really have to start looking at robotics, and Lego for our coding,” he said.

"There are still other avenues in raising money to purchase STEM equipment to look at.”

Iluka Public School is the first school to take part in The Daily Examiner's We're For School's campaign.

The We're for Schools campaign aims to help Clarence Valley schools achieve their goals with the help of the Daily Examiner.

If you have a project for your school you are working on, contact caitlan.charles@dailyexaminer.com.au.