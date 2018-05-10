Fundraising pair aim for $100k target with their last hurrah

MARATHON EFFORT: Friends Who Care organisers Denise Barnier and Rosemary Munro are preparing for their final fundraising show.

MARATHON EFFORT: Friends Who Care organisers Denise Barnier and Rosemary Munro are preparing for their final fundraising show. Adam Hourigan Photography

TWO Grafton women on a seven-year campaign to raise money for local palliative care are planning to take their total of funds raised past $100,000 with their final event later this month.

Calling themselves Friends Who Care, Denise Barnier and Rosemary Munro have been constants on the fundraising scene since they met at the Grafton Relay for Life more than seven years ago.

The pair, who specialise in putting on themed nights, have chosen a beach party theme this year, featuring The Beach Boyz and special guest Clarence Valley bush poet Bill Kearns.

Over the years their shows have featured tributes to bands such as Abba and the Beatles, as well as the theme nights.

Between them, Denise and Rosemary have been able to pack the palliative care ward at Grafton Base Hospital with a range of equipment the hospital would otherwise been unable to afford.

But it has to stop, Denise says.

"They've got nowhere else to store stuff,” she said. "When we've finished this time, it will just about finalise the fit-out of the room.”

Rosemary said they had chosen to raise funds for a portable bladder scanner this year because it would help Grafton's palliative care services work towards their goal of treating more patients in their homes.

The women said they had to thank many people and organisations for helping them raise so much for the cause, but singled out Grafton District Services Club for special mention.

"The GDSC has been so good,” Denise said. "They've allowed us to use their facilities for each show.

She said former GDSC general manager Arthur Lysaught had supported their work from the outset.

”He's going to be our MC this month's show,” Denise said.

The Friends Who Care Beach Party is on Saturday, May 19 at the GDSC from 7pm. Tickets cost $35 and include a two-course meal plus tea or coffee.