Head chef of 18 years, Gary Archer.
Funeral announced for much-loved Clarence Valley chef

Jenna Thompson
by
13th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

THE Lawrence Tavern will be closed on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to their friend Gary Archer who unexpectedly passed away on the weekend.

It is understood that the Lawrence Tavern head chef of 18 years died unexpectedly after completing his shift on Saturday.

Mr Archer's funeral will be held at the Lawrence Cemetery on Tuesday, April 17 at 11am.

Refreshments will follow at the Lawrence Tavern after the graveside service.

The Lawrence Tavern bistro will be closed for both sittings and the Tuesday raffles have been cancelled to allow his colleagues to attend the service.

The Tavern will not be opened until after the service.

