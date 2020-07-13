Menu
Shirley Adams, OAM, at the official opening of Grafton Base Hospital redevelopment. Mrs Adams passed away on 28th June, 2020, aged 89. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner
Funeral apology

Bill North
bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
ON BEHALF of The Daily Examiner I would like to apologise to the family of former Grafton mayor Shirley Adams OAM.

Mrs Adams sadly passed away on Sunday, June 28 aged 89. Her funeral was attended by family and friends including several public dignitaries at Christ Church Cathedral Grafton on Monday, July 6.

Afterwards a multimedia article covering the funeral was published in good faith to The Daily Examiner website. Unfortunately we did not have express permission from the family to be inside the church. I accept responsibility for this error and apologise for any undue hurt this may have caused the grieving family.

Mrs Adams will always be remembered as a woman who was highly respected in the Grafton community.

We pass on our deepest condolences to the family for their loss.

Yours Sincerely,

Bill North

Editor

The Daily Examiner

