MAX Godbee's family has released details of the former Daily Examiner sports editor's funeral, which will be held next week at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St Grafton.

The service will begin at 1pm on Monday, July 31. Yamba SLSC members are asked to wear club shirt and/or tie where possible to honour the late club life member.

Max Godbee, who died last week aged 86, was sport in the Clarence Valley for generations of athletes growing up in the region.