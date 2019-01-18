Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW CONCEPT: Riverview Funeral co-owner Lincoln Bennett, left, with funeral director and bereavement counsellor Philip Down outside their new premises in Prince St, Grafton.
NEW CONCEPT: Riverview Funeral co-owner Lincoln Bennett, left, with funeral director and bereavement counsellor Philip Down outside their new premises in Prince St, Grafton. Tim Howard
Business

Funeral industry first for Valley's Bennett family

Tim Howard
by
18th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE EXPANSION into Grafton of the only family-owned funeral business in the Clarence Valley has created a regional first for the industry.

The Bennett family of Hope, Alan and son Lincoln have moved into the former CRANES offices at 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, creating the Valley's first one-stop-shop funeral service.

Co-owner Lincoln Bennett said the concept, which in cluded a chapel capable of holding 160 people and a function room for the gathering after the funeral, was something that had not been available before in the Valley until now.

"It's something we believe people want to have these days,” he said.

He said the Grafton operation was just the latest example of the family's desire to provide a caring service at prices Clarence Valley people expect.

"That's why we worked to hard to establish a crematorium in the Valley,” said the company's bereavement counsellor and funeral director, Philip Down.

"People were paying transfer fees to Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour to have their loved ones cremated.”

While the family has moved into one of Grafton's historic business buildings, which was once the headquarters of Pullens Produce, the company offers a full suite of modern services.

"If the chapel is full we have a CCTV coverage into screens in the second chapel room,” he said.

"We also have an internet broadcast service so the service can be seen anywhere in the world,” Mr Bennett said.

Riverview Funerals have invited people to inspect their new operation this afternoon between 5pm and 6pm. Contact Mr Bennett on 6642 4406 to RSVP.

clarence valley development funeral industry hope bennett lincoln bennett riverview funerals
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Guilty pleas for drug, firearm charges but no jail time

    premium_icon Guilty pleas for drug, firearm charges but no jail time

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton man has been sentenced in Grafton Local Court over a number of charges following a raid by Grafton Police in 2017

    • 18th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Dear angry men, Gillette is not worth your rage, but Aiia is

    premium_icon Dear angry men, Gillette is not worth your rage, but Aiia is

    Opinion Don't throw your razors in the toilet, end violence instead

    The message we can't ignore: it's the environment stupid

    premium_icon The message we can't ignore: it's the environment stupid

    Opinion Dead fish in Darling River send us a message we ignore at our peril.

    Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

    premium_icon Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

    Crime Man pleads guilty to firearm charges in Grafton Local Court