Funeral industry first for Valley's Bennett family

NEW CONCEPT: Riverview Funeral co-owner Lincoln Bennett, left, with funeral director and bereavement counsellor Philip Down outside their new premises in Prince St, Grafton. Tim Howard

THE EXPANSION into Grafton of the only family-owned funeral business in the Clarence Valley has created a regional first for the industry.

The Bennett family of Hope, Alan and son Lincoln have moved into the former CRANES offices at 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, creating the Valley's first one-stop-shop funeral service.

Co-owner Lincoln Bennett said the concept, which in cluded a chapel capable of holding 160 people and a function room for the gathering after the funeral, was something that had not been available before in the Valley until now.

"It's something we believe people want to have these days,” he said.

He said the Grafton operation was just the latest example of the family's desire to provide a caring service at prices Clarence Valley people expect.

"That's why we worked to hard to establish a crematorium in the Valley,” said the company's bereavement counsellor and funeral director, Philip Down.

"People were paying transfer fees to Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour to have their loved ones cremated.”

While the family has moved into one of Grafton's historic business buildings, which was once the headquarters of Pullens Produce, the company offers a full suite of modern services.

"If the chapel is full we have a CCTV coverage into screens in the second chapel room,” he said.

"We also have an internet broadcast service so the service can be seen anywhere in the world,” Mr Bennett said.

Riverview Funerals have invited people to inspect their new operation this afternoon between 5pm and 6pm. Contact Mr Bennett on 6642 4406 to RSVP.