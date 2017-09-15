Riley could be Australia's hardest working dog

At the Cobber Challenge in third-place is Bec Sneath's dog Riley from Kyogle.

THERE'S less than two weeks before the 2017 annual Cobber Challenge winner is crowned, and a dog from our patch has a good chance.

The Cobber Challenge is a nation-wide working dog competition that's looking to find Australia's hardest working dog, and things are heating up.

Twelve tough working dogs kicked off the first week of the competition, and Tasmanian dogs are leading the pack with the top dog running more than 190 kms in the first week.

Not far behind in third-place is Bec Sneath's dog Riley from Kyogle, who was on the move an average six hours a day from Monday to Sunday - that's not counting when he's sitting still.

As one of two NSW competitors, Riley's speed was calculated as 4.02 km/h, with 296.0 km completed in less than 74 hours.

The Challenge tracks the dog's movements every day through a GPS collar to assess how far, fast and long they run.

Cobber Brand Manager Marika O'Leary says that working dogs need balanced nutrition in order to get them through the day.

"We know the importance of the working dog to Australian farmers, with some estimates saying the working dog give their owners a five-fold return on investment.

"We want to get people talking about how much the Australian working dog contributes to their farmers, and to farming in general in Australia."

The winner will receive a year's supply of Cobber dog food.