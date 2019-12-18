Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Confronting footage of a person booting an injured owl across a road in Queensland has sparked outrage after circulating on social media.
Confronting footage of a person booting an injured owl across a road in Queensland has sparked outrage after circulating on social media.
News

Fury as man filmed kicking injured owl

18th Dec 2019 6:03 PM

A video uploaded to social media showing a man appearing to kick an owl across a road has sparked fury online.

The footage was reportedly filmed in Queensland shows an owl sitting on the road in front of a stopped car.

A person behind the camera can be heard laughing as a man gets out and approaches the animal before appearing to kick it over the other side of the road.

The video was captioned with the phrase: "RSPCA approved".

A person can be heard laughing as the man approaches the injured animal. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
A person can be heard laughing as the man approaches the injured animal. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

Footage of the incident was sent to the RSPCA after being uploaded to Snapchat.

The person who posted the clip later defended their actions in another Snapchat video, obtained by 7 News.

"It flew in front of the car and was slowly dying we weren't just gonna leave it," the caption read.

Another post read: "I know you laughed".

The video has sparked furious reactions online, with social media users condemning the man in the video.

 

He then appears to kick it across the road. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
He then appears to kick it across the road. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

"So very sad. What is it that makes someone hurt a defenceless creature," one person wrote.

"If it was slowly dying, I'm sure there was time to take it to a vet. If it could have been saved then they would have, if not then they could humanely euthanise it," another pointed out.

One added: "Really are some sick people out there."

A spokesperson for RSPCA Queensland told news.com.au they were investigating the footage.

animal cruelty owl wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Survival guide: How to stay safe on critical bushfire day

        Survival guide: How to stay safe on critical bushfire day

        News As NSW braces for a horror Thursday with soaring temperatures and high winds, here’s how to keep safe if a bushfire is threatening your home.

        Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        premium_icon Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        News A 28-year-old woman is being questioned by police.

        Liverpool FC expand footprint in Northern NSW with SCU

        premium_icon Liverpool FC expand footprint in Northern NSW with SCU

        Soccer The English Premier League Club are broadening their roots in the North Coast...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects