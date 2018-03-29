Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.
A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.
News

Fury over mum’s birthday gift to daughter

28th Mar 2018 3:52 PM

A TEENAGER is copping it on social media for uploading photos of her lavish Sweet 16 birthday gift from her mother on Twitter.

The teen, identified on Twitter and Instagram only as "Destiny" and who is believed to live in Louisiana in the United States, posted a thank you to her mum on Twitter for her birthday present - a white Range Rover - only to spark a flood of comments online.

Twitter users replied calling the girl "spoiled" and saying she represented a generation of young people who don't understand the need to work hard in order to earn rewards.

Destiny replied saying she "hates negative people" and was "living my best life".

"I let whoever think whatever, imma just keep getting better," she wrote.

 

 

The vehicle is said to cost approximately AU$90,000. News.com.au has contacted Destiny for comment.

birthday editors picks gift range rover sixteen
'Horribly tragic': Man named in fatal logging accident

'Horribly tragic': Man named in fatal logging accident

Crime THE Sextonville work-site where man died has been declared a crime scene by the police who are overseeing the investigation.

Maclean ready to host annual gathering of the clans

Maclean ready to host annual gathering of the clans

News Township set to buzz with annual Highland Gathering

MP backs fishermen: 'They have been left behind'

MP backs fishermen: 'They have been left behind'

Politics Gulaptis to raise concern over reforms with minister

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Crime Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

Local Partners