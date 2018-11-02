Future doctors putting their skills into practice

Student doctors and nurses work on a "patient" in the simulation lab at Grafton Base Hospital as part of medical training.

THE ROOM is filled with doctors and nurses, surrounding a patient at Grafton Base Hospital.

She's diabetic, and has had a little too much Jacaranda cheer, and has come in with a cut on her foot.

Her voice moans in pain, she's not feeling well, and the staff calm her, examine her and ask her questions about what's she's feeling.

Within a few minutes, they diagnose blood poisoning, and start her on fluids and antibiotics.

It could be a very real situation, but instead it's all taking place in a lab within Grafton Base Hospital, and provides a vital part of training for the doctors and nurses who are here to learn.

Built by the University of Wollongong, the students from Southern Cross University, Charles Sturt and Woollongong get to practice their skills in the simulation lab on an interactive dummy every Wednesday afternoon.

"The students are here every Wednesday doing academic and didatic learning,” placement coordinator Greta Enns said. "And the simulation in the afternoon really breaks up the day. They can put their skills into practice and they really enjoy it.

"You see them become fully immersed. When they first come in the dummy isn't a patient, but as they become immersed they start treating the dummy like one and learn the skills of communication.”

Regional Academic Leader Dr Alastair McInnes, who is watching every move the students make, decides that the situation has been handled well throws a curveball in.

Within 20 seconds, alarms start going off, and suddenly it's all hands on as the team moves through its CPR protocol to revive the woman who has had a cardiac arrest.

And while it looks easy on television, there's some real-life problems that need to be solved. Who's replacing the person doing compressions? Is everything in the right spot?

It is, and in less than a minute the dummy is back to life and talking again.

"They've been practising the CPR protocol since July, and they went exceptionally well.” Dr McInnes said.

"The simulation was built by the University of Woollongong, and we're incredibly grateful. Simulation is the safest way to practice these high levels skills, and from our point of view it's fantastic for Grafton.”

The students here are in their third for four years of training, and in next June they go back to do their final exams before starting six months of pre-internship. This year, they are performing two days in general practice, two days in the hospital, with one day set aside for this and other academic training.

"We've had 40 students come through Grafton over the years and they're all doctors now and we're pretty proud of that,” Dr McInnes said.