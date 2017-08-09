Future Fest an expo for options

IRRESISTIBLE: Khalela Mupudzi, Shaylee Devlin and Emma Henderson with TAFE animal studies teacher Paola Diaz-Wilis and furry friend at the My Future Fest expo.

CLARENCE Valley Anglican School student Khalela Mupudzi came to the My Future Fest careers expo thinking about a future in either marine biology or environmental science.

But when The Daily Examiner found her, she was quite happy studying an animal of a different kind, giving the dog at the TAFE animal studies course tent a good pat.

"It's been a really good day, I've really enjoyed it,” she said.

"There's lots of things to see, I think they've done a really good job.

"And there's been lots of free stuff.”

With more than 40 exhibitors spread across

the campus of Grafton TAFE, students could see and talk to representatives from any career path they chose.

Sally Petersen, marketing and communication manager for organiser ETC, said: "There's a construction zone, education, trades, all things spread out here for them to see.”

And there was little room to move, with a range of practical activities, such as interview practice and resume polishing, and actual jobs up for grabs.

"We've got KFC doing interviews looking for actual staff to put on,” Ms Petersen said.

The careers expo has not been seen in the Clarence Valley for students in the past few years, and Ms Petersen said it was the collaboration between exhibitors that had made it work.

"We're all here together for the best interests of the students, and they're the whole point of the day,” she said.

"The vibe has been really positive and everyone I've talked to has said they've gotten a lot out of it.”