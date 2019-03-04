Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

IT contract work will provide a wealth of jobs in the local area over the next five years.

IT contract work will provide a wealth of jobs in the local area over the next five years.

JOBSEEKERS in the Page electorate should set their sights on health care and social assistance, construction or public administration and safety to give themselves the greatest chance of career success.

These industries were forecast for the strongest local employment growth between 2017 and 2022, according to the Department of Jobs and Small Business.

Around 3930 more jobs were expected to be created across the electorate - roughly one new job for every 41 residents.

These would include 1940 in health care and social assistance (up 18 per cent in five years), 740 in construction (up 11 per cent) and 630 in public administration and safety (up 14 per cent).

On the other hand, residents working in agriculture, forestry and fishing or transport, postal and warehousing might wish to rethink their choice of career or location.

Jobs in these industries were forecast to decrease by 280 (down 8 per cent) and 240 (down 9 per cent) by 2022, respectively.

Hays New South Wales regional director Alex Jones said the state's job market was "generally quite buoyant".

"Unemployment is quite low and there is still skill shortage in a few sectors, there is still need for talent," he said.

"The infrastructure boom is happening and there is a bit of a mining boom as well, particularly in the Hunter Region.

"There is also work coming from the healthcare sector from the NDIS, particularly for case managers.

"We are also recently seeing a lot of work in the financial services sector due to the recommendations from the banking royal commission.

"There is a lot of contract work around IT projects.

"The only market that is not so buoyant is the residential construction market."

Nationally, almost a million more jobs were forecast to exist by 2022, driven by the healthcare and social assistance industry, which would account for more than a quarter of growth (up 250,590 jobs in five years).