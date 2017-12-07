Menu
Future leaders lauded with Long Tan Award

QUALITIES RECOGNISED: Corporal Lisa Johns with Clarence Valley Anglican School Year 12 student Cody Stephens, who won an ADF Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award.
by Jarrard Potter

THE Australian Defence Force Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Awards recognise students who demonstrate leadership and teamwork in their school and local community, with Clarence Valley students recognised this week for their efforts.

Among the award recipients were Clarence Valley Anglican School Year 12 student Cody Stephens, who said he was honoured to be recognised.

"I'm very honoured, I didn't actually hear about the award until the start of this year when I read about it and put my application in, and I thought it would be good experience,” he said.

"I brought up how I've used my leadership skills and my teamwork has built over the years at Cadets, I've gone away to conferences and earned the highest rank at Cadets this year, so it's growing now and I should be going in to the Army in March.

"This award is something that I'm proud to accomplish and something I can look back on.”

Air Force Corporal Lisa Johns, who presented the award, said it was a privilege to meet the Clarence Valley students who had earned recognition through the Long Tan Award.

"The things that this award represents, leadership and teamwork, that's what we look for in every day recruits, so to see these qualities in students who might be interested in joining the Defence Force later on is a really good experience for me,” Cpl Johns said.

A Defence spokesperson said the awards were designed to encourage senior students to actively participate in the life of their schools and local communities.

"Defence congratulates all of this year's winners for their exceptional service to their school and local area,” the spokesperson said.

"The students from the Clarence Valley recognised in this year's Awards are a tremendous credit to their local community and they should be proud for being recognised for their achievement.”

