Future looking prosperous for Iolanthe St

GOOD MOVE: Simone and Steven McPherson from Hip Pocket Work Wear and Safety in South Grafton. INSET: The business on Iolanthe St. Caitlan Charles

WHEN Simone and Steven McPherson were looking for a place to open their business, Hip Pocket Work Wear and Safety, discussions about the new Grafton Bridge were just beginning again.

Mr McPherson came to the 'logical conclusion' that Iolanthe St would likely become the new bridge approach and seven years later, the couple are watching the new bridge come to life day-by-day.

"We were trying to find a location and I saw that they were wanting to build a building on this spot and I thought to myself... this is the logical location for the bridge crossing, I took a punt and then it happened,” he said.

Hip Pocket in South Grafton. Caitlan Charles

"It was pretty lonely here for a few yeas, I thought it would happen quicker.

"It will be interesting to see how the road is configured because of the median strip down the middle, we will just have to wait and see how it pans out.

"I think it will be positive and good for town and hopefully good for us.”

Mrs McPherson said it's been interesting to see the process of building the bridge and now they are waiting to really see what the Iolanthe St business precinct will be like when the new approach is complete.

"It's an interesting and positive time for Grafton,” she said.

"Putting that infrastructure in place so young people and families can stay in town and enjoy the Clarence Valley and still work and live here.”

Bridge build from the end of Iolanthe St, South Grafton. Caitlan Charles

THE bridge-scape of the Clarence River is changing rapidly at the moment as the new Grafton Bridge build continues.

In the Roads and Maritime August report, they said the roundabout at the intersection of Through St and Iolanthe St is coming along.

They are also working on the realignment of Butters Lane.

This will allow the traffic to be diverted onto the Pacific Highway tie-in just north of Bunnings Warehouse.

Traffic can then access the Iolanthe St business precinct via the new intersection with the Pacific Highway.

Following this, work will start on the redevelopment of the Iolanthe and Spring Sts intersection.

This work is still yet to be completed, but roads have been developed at the end of Iolanthe St.