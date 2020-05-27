Future of Clarence rugby league in good hands

RUGBY LEAGUE: At the age of 16, Indigenous South Grafton rugby league talent Jamal Laurie has achieved more than most.

Representative call-ups to South East Queensland Darling Downs, Group 1 Taipans, Northern Rivers Titans and under-15 Indigenous Invitational squads are just a glimpse at Laurie's impressive resume.

A proud member of Yaegl, Bundjalung and Dhungutti mobs, Laurie first started playing rugby league at the age of nine for the Eastern Southern Hornets in Queensland.

A young Jamal Laurie gets his first taste of representative football with the South East Queensland Darling Downs

Jamal's mother, Alinta Laurie Carpenter sait it wasn't long before he was being recognised by representative selectors.

"Throughout the years Jamal has represented many teams through rep and local football," Laurie Carpenter said.

"In 2014 Jamal represented the SEQ Darling Downs U11s squad who travelled to Rockhampton to compete against other Queensland teams. That was his first taste of representative football and he had a ball."

Returning to Grafton in 2016, Jamal joined the South Grafton Rebels under-13 side as he looked to emulate their success in first grade the prior season.

Laurie Carpenter said Jamal enjoyed being a part of the club with which he won his first premiership in 2018.

"In 2018 the U15s side which Jamal was apart of, was successful on winning the Group One grand final in Yamba against the Ballina Seagulls," she said.

U15s South Grafton Rebels Jamal Laurie tackles Ballina Seagulls player at the Group 1 Junior Rugby League grand final at the Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday.

While a big achievement, Laure Carpenter said his most memorable moments in the sport was a call up to the under-15 Indigenous Invitational side last year, taking out the tournament.

"Jamal had an amazing opportunity when he was selected for the Indigenous Invitational squad. He got to play in Redcliffe for a week against teams across Australia," she said.

"After losing the first game against Victoria, they were successful in making it to the grand final and beat the same side to become the champions. He says that was the best experience of his life and that the tutelage of coaches Dean Widders and Tom Leroy Lahrs was unforgettable."

South Grafton Rebel Jamal Laurie (third from right, middle row) with the under-15 Australian School Sports Indigenous Invitational Rugby League Team.

Favouring a spot across the backline, Laurie continues to make his mark in rugby league on the north coast, playing a standout role in the Northern Rivers Titans Andrew Johns Cup campaign before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While he is a star on the field, Laurie Carpenter said Jamal has shone across both athletics and dance for school and state level.

More stories from The Deadly Examiner 2020 edition

"Jamal has represented South Grafton High School at both regional and state levels in running, high jump and the relay," she said.

"He has also has represented his school at the Schools Spectacular between 2016-2019 andwas selected in the Bangarra Dance Ensemble where he met heaps of other indigenous children from all over the state."

South grafton High student Jamal Laurie on stage with the Bangarra Dance Ensemble.

A South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland supporter, Laure Carpenter said he could never get enough of his rugby league.

"He says his favourite is definitely knock out footy, where he has represented both his Bundjalung and Dhungutti mobs," she said.

Jamal may be a humble teenager that loves to get involved with the Indigenous community, but Laurie Carpenter said it's clear to see he is well on the way to achieving big things on and off the footy field.

"Jamal is now on the road to bigger and brighter things with his football career and is hoping one day to fulfil his dream of playing in the NRL. So keep a look out for him in the future," she said.