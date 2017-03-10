31°
Future of Clarence Valley ports in your hands

10th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Ron Bloxham saw a bit of colour in the trawlers moored at Iluka boat harbour.
Ron Bloxham saw a bit of colour in the trawlers moored at Iluka boat harbour.

LOCAL residents have just a further month to have their say on the future of the Port of Yamba and the harbours at Iluka and Evans Head, according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

"The community consultation phase of the NSW Government's Regional Ports Strategy closes on April 9 and there are good reasons for locals to have their say before that happens,” he said.

"Yamba is the state's northernmost official port and makes a massive contribution to the region's economy and local jobs.

"Iluka and Evans Head are not only home to commercial fishing but also key drivers of local tourism.

"All three are Crown land and all three could be improved, so make sure you have your say on how you believe they can be improved.”

Have your say at yourportcrownland.engagementhq.com.

Grafton Daily Examiner
