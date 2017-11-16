New GM for North Coast Football

New NCF General Manager Paul Ninness is ready to herald a new era for the association.

FOOTBALL: North Coast Football has a new general manager and while it is only early days, Paul Ninness is ready to herald a new era for the association.

Ninness, who was president of the Coffs Harbour Surf Club for the past few years, will bring a wealth of experience into the role including time spent as sports director for the C.ex Group and with the Queensland Special Olympics Committee.

While he doesn't have a past involvement in football organisations he played junior football in Wauchope and helped coach his sons through the system at Coffs Coast Tigers.

Speaking on day one of his new role, Ninness said he was excited about what the future might hold.

"It will be a steep learning curve, it is interesting going through a few things," he said. "Sports admin is where my passion lies, but there aren't a lot of opportunities for that in Coffs Harbour. For this to come up in my own patch is absolutely wonderful.

"I think things are in very good shape in terms of admin, finances and participation rates, but there is always something that could be done better."

With plenty of sports and opportunities available to kids, Ninness said football had to make sure it was first choice.

"From a community participation point there is opportunity to consolidate and grow," he said. "There are a lot of interests and sport people can get invoved in these days, but we need to get football to put its best foot forward and be the first choice for juniors coming through."

Ninness will have his first meeting with the North Coast Football board tonight before the assocation holds its AGM on Sunday.

He said he will pout a renewed focus on fostering relartionships with neighbouring associations as North COast Football aims to grow.

I will be working closely with Mid North Coast and Far North Coast as well as our next tier blokes in Northern NSW Football," he said. "We need to make sure the relationship is working well and we are using the resources they have access to that we don't."