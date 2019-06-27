Future of Glenreagh pool decided

THE Glenreagh community will get to keep its swimming pool and will not have to take responsibility for its running and upkeep.

On Tuesday, the Clarence Valley Council voted unanimously to support a motion from Cr Karen Toms to overturn a proposal to seek a private pool operator to run the pool. Instead, Cr Toms asked councillors to support a proposal for council to stump up $65,000 to operate the pool as well as install a solar electricity system to reduce power costs.

Cr Toms also commended the Glenreagh Progress Association for providing the council with a plan for it to operate the pool.

But Cr Toms said the council could not accept it because safety measures did not meet State Government guidelines.

The councillor said the Glenreagh pool was a different case to the Ulmarra pool, which the council voted to close at its last meeting.

"Glenreagh is a long way from Grafton,” Cr Toms said. "It's an isolated community and disadvantaged.

"I know the Glenreagh Pool doesn't make money, but sometimes council has to provide services to a community despite the costs.”