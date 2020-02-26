Future role models head to the Gorge

Youth Active Rewards Program participants before their trip to the Gorge.

TEN kids from the Clarence have been given the trip of a lifetime.

The lucky group were taken on a trip to The Gorge through a NSW police initiative called the Youth Active Rewards Program.

Having worked with many kids within the Clarence, crime prevention officer Daniel Dunn said the program rewarded those who had been engaging with a range of police programs.

“It was originally designed to reward kids that the NSW Police – in conjunction with our Aboriginal community liaison officers – have been working with for the last 18 months to two years,” he said.

Mr Dunn said they had not only selected the five boys and five girls because of their engagement in the program, they had been identified as future role models in the community.

“The kids that we’ve selected to come away with us … are role models in the making,” he said.

“We are trying to enhance their skills and give them better life skills for job prospects on moving forward in their life.”

Having worked with them for some time, Mr Dunn explained there was a personal satisfaction that came with seeing the group advance throughout the program, which included things like weekly fitness classes.

“It is unbelievable and it is so satisfying to see their progression both physically and mentally,” he said.

“It has been amazing to see them progress.”