FUTURE SECURED: Markets to put village on the map

PROUD: Lawrence Farmers and Community Market organisers Ann Gleeson and Lesa Yabsley at their first markets in February.

PROUD: Lawrence Farmers and Community Market organisers Ann Gleeson and Lesa Yabsley at their first markets in February. Jarrard Potter

LOCK the first Saturday of every month into your schedule. The Lawrence Farmers and Community Market has confirmed its permanent place on the calendar after gaining formal approval from Clarence Valley Council.

Organisers Lesa Yabsley and Ann Gleeson held the first monthly market at Lawrence Public Hall on February 2.

The markets were deemed a success and continued to run up until May. But until recently they only held casual status, which added uncertainty and put limitations on promoting upcoming events, and the decision was made not to hold them in June.

Ms Yabsley said she submitted for a permanent license back on February 21 and admitted she was frustrated the process took so long, especially as there were no objections. But she said she was thrilled when approval came through and cannot wait for the next instalment from 8am to 12pm this Saturday, July 6.

"Now that we have council approval we're full steam ahead ot run our monthly markets," Ms Yabsley said.

"We're keen for the community to get on board and fundraise for their local groups."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The popularity of other markets along the North Coast such as Bellingen and Bangalow have become helped boost the profile of their town as a destination.

Ms Yabsley was hopeful the markets would also help put the peaceful village on the banks of the Clarence River on the map for travellers as well as locals.

"Lawrence Public Hall on Bridge St is opposite the beautiful river and there's a picnic area for families," she said.

"It's a great way to spend the morning and grab something to eat, and people can also visit the Bell Museum or the Lawrence Museum, which are two very different museums that are each well worth seeing and teach some history.

"Lawrence is a beautiful riverside town. The community is full of warm, friendly people and it is an absolutely stunning spot.

"There's lots of things to do with the golf club, tennis courts, great fishing, the Lawrence pub and the best little corner store you've ever seen.

"See what the town has to offer or just enjoy a picnic right on the river, it is a place where you can spend the whole day."

Any stallholder or community enquiries please contact Lesa Yabsley on 0416 643 221 or Ann Gleeson on 0497 651 315.