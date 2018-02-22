FUTURE STARS: Musical theatre workshop for the kids

SING IT UP: Kate Joseph will conduct the last of the Conservatorium's workshops at Grafton Shoppingworld this Saturday for young people interested in musical theatre.

SING IT UP: Kate Joseph will conduct the last of the Conservatorium's workshops at Grafton Shoppingworld this Saturday for young people interested in musical theatre.

THE last of our workshops at Grafton Shoppingworld is this coming Saturday.

This time the workshops will be focusing on Music Theatre, and will be presented by CVCon tutor and local performer Kate Joseph.

Kate will lead students through the creative process, leading participants from the first steps of learning the song through to staging a performance of each song.

Both workshops will include a short performance for parents at its conclusion.

Workshops will be held at noon and at 2pm - bookings are essential and can be booked via the Shoppingworld website.

Unlock your child's potential and discover their creative side in this enjoyable and educational setting.

Firm favourites and fantastic musicians Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont will return to the Clarence Valley and to the Pelican Playhouse on March 16 and 17.

I say get your tickets quickly as this will surely be a popular concert. It was always going to be special when two of Australia's finest singer-songwriters announced they were teaming up to release their first ever album together.

Country artists and husband and wife duo Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont recently celebrated their debut album Adam & Brooke, charting #1 on the Aria Country Album chart and Top 20 on the Aria All-Genre Album Chart and announce additional shows to their already extensive Highway Sky Tour.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium provides music lessons to a large number of schools throughout the Clarence Valley region, offering lessons in brass and wind instruments, drums, choirs and piano.

Most schools have positions available for new students, and conditions apply in the schools program regarding students who are eligible. Call us today to find out if lessons are available at your school, and to enrol in lessons.